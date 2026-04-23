Downtown Nampa roadwork project impacts local businesses and parking access near the Library Square

NAMPA, Idaho — A months-long roadwork project to convert part of 11th Avenue South back to two-way traffic is already impacting businesses near Library Square in downtown Nampa.

The conversion is scheduled to be completed in September, and detours will happen in phases. City leaders hope the project will be worth it in the long run, bringing safety improvements for drivers, pedestrians, and businesses.

WATCH: Downtown Nampa businesses say roadwork near Library Square is already slowing customers down

Nampa roadwork impacts downtown businesses and parking

However, brick-and-mortar shops like DK Donuts are feeling the immediate effects. Owners rely on a customer's ability to park nearby, but current backups are creating challenges.

"Before the construction, we normally like have a rush hours, but sadly these days we're kind of slowed down a little bit, especially on the weekend, which we normally expected to be in rush," Boramey Keng said.

Driving around Library Square, it is easy to see some of the current backup. Even with a green arrow, drivers can still get stuck in the intersection waiting for traffic to clear, like I did.

Around DK Donuts on 12th and 2nd, parking access varies block by block. Some spots are limited to 10 minutes, with others allowing two to four hours. On top of that, there is limited access to enter the nearby parking garage.

"Our customers also told us that it's hard for them to park around this area and we've seen that especially in the afternoon, there's traffic jams," Keng said.

"So of course, like people try to avoid the area which we believe also affects us," Keng said.

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