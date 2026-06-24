Crews battle fast-moving vegetation fire in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — A large-scale response is underway to combat a vegetation fire reported off of Look Lane in Caldwell.

Neighborhood Reporters Victoria Rodriguez and Norma James are at the scene gathering more information.

Caldwell fire detectives are calling the fire a 3-alarm fire. Sand Hollow, New Plymouth and Fruitland fire departments have arrived on scene, Rodriguez said. Helicopters and ambulances have also responded.

A Canyon County deputy reports officials are asking for the railroad to be shut down.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates.

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