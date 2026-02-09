Coroner identifies the victim of the recent Caldwell Airport plane crash

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Coroner has identified the victim of Friday's plane crash near the Caldwell Airport as Bayne Just, a 79-year-old resident of Nampa.

The Caldwell Fire Department responded to the crash, which was located in a field near Ustick Rd. and Aviation Way and involved a small aircraft.

The plane crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The coroner's statement indicates that "the cause and manner of the accident have not yet been determined."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victoria Rodriguez reports directly from the scene of the plane crash

Plane crashes near the Caldwell Airport

