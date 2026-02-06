Caldwell Fire is responding to a plane crash reported at the Caldwell Airport

CALDWELL, Idaho — A plane crashed near the Caldwell Airport on Friday morning.

The Caldwell Fire Department responded to the crash, which is located near Ustick Road and Aviation Way.

The Canyon County Coroner is currently on the scene.

Idaho News 6 Plane crashes in Caldwell field, south of the airport.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Canyon County Neighborhood Reporter, Victoria Rodriguez, is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

