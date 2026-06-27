Controversial railroad quiet zone project breaks ground in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Construction is underway in downtown Caldwell, where "quiet zone" safety requirements are being installed at seven train track crossings that will allow trains to pass through town without sounding their horns.

The quiet zone project, approved by the Caldwell City Council in a majority (5-1) vote, is moving forward despite division among neighbors and city staff. Construction began Friday and is expected to last through July. All roads will remain open during construction.

Safety measures at each crossing to ensure no vehicles can bypass the crossing arms are required by the Federal Railroad Association before quiet zones can be just that — quiet. The project has a budget of $400,000, but is not expected to cost as much.

Mayor Eric Phillips voted against the project.

"Removing one of the most recognizable warnings at a railroad crossing does not, in my view, inherently make that crossing safer," Phillips said.

Phillips said the council utilized their legislative power and moved forward after his subsequent veto.

The FRA investigated and approved Caldwell's quiet zones along with the Union Pacific Railroad. According to the FRA, quiet zones are legal and safe if implemented correctly.

Councilman George Williams cited the FRA's expertise as a factor in his vote to approve the project.

From what has been gathered from Idaho News 6's 2C Facebook page, a majority of users in Caldwell are starkly opposed to quiet zones and voice safety and cost concerns, along with a feeling of under-representation by city leaders.

Construction is taking place at seven track intersections across town. Drivers should plan for potential traffic delays at those intersections through July.

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