Kimball Bridge construction puts pressure on downtown Caldwell businesses as it extends into next year

CALDWELL, Idaho — Months of construction, limited parking and changing traffic patterns along Indian Creek are putting pressure on downtown Caldwell businesses as work on the Kimball Street Bridge project extends the deadline by almost a full year.

Idaho News 6 first spoke with Chop Shop owner Kris Ott in June about the impact construction was having on his barbecue restaurant at Indian Creek Plaza.

Months later, Ott said business conditions have only become more difficult.

“It’s gradually just gotten worse,” Ott said. “Our lunch business is pretty much nonexistent at this point.”

Norma James James : left Ott: right

When crews were roughly six months into the project, customers began raising complaints about the construction.

Ott still gets those complaints, but his worry is deepening, not just for himself, but for newer businesses on the plaza.

Watch: Kimball bridge construction extends - business owner weighs in

Kimball bridge construction extends- business owner weighs in

The bridge project was originally expected to be completed in September, but the timeline has since been extended. Construction is now expected to continue into summer 2027.

Ott said learning about the extension was difficult, and knew they were in for a rough road.

“There was a lot of swearing involved in the beginning when I found out,” Ott said. “But at this point, I mean, we’re just, we’re kind of in survival mode.”

Holiday season brings added concern

Concerns are growing as downtown Caldwell enters the holiday season, traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for businesses surrounding Indian Creek Plaza, where millions of lights go up and bring in thousands of tourists.

“That’s our busiest time of year, is when the lights are up,” Ott said. “And the lack of flow that you’re going to have down here I think is going to deter a lot of people.”

Downtown Caldwell's Winter Wonderland will continue as planned despite the ongoing construction.

Why is Kimball Bridge construction extended?

The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council is leading the state-funded project.

In an email to Idaho News 6, the council explained that crews encountered conditions that were not accurately reflected in the original bridge plans, which date back to the 1930s.

This required crews to use delicate bridge removal methods and to change demolition plans when they encountered unknown elements of the original bridge.

LHTAC

Crews ran into many unexpected structures during construction, like concrete slabs and surprise retaining walls.

Crews also ran into another problem. The project team had initially prepared to remove phone lines but learned after construction began that doing so would not be possible.

Instead, crews now have to work around a trunk line carrying cell and data service to businesses, first responders and homes in the area.

For Ott, the concern isn't whether the finished project will ultimately improve downtown. It's whether businesses can make it through the construction necessary to get there.

“I get when this is all done, it’s going to be wonderful,” Ott said. “It might take it a while to get back to normal, which is our concern. You got to survive that process, you know, and that’s the challenge.

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