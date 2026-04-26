Community gathers in Caldwell to celebrate 6-year-old Levi's birthday

CALDWELL, Idaho — A celebration took place in Caldwell on Saturday, as the community, including first responders, came together for a drive-by parade to wish 6-year-old Levi a happy birthday.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, Levi and his family traveled to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee to receive specialized care after the young boy was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, affecting roughly 0.3% of the population.

Levi's mother, Ashlie Hillius, told Idaho News 6 that the community support in response to the diagnosis was overwhelming.

“Every person who has donated or helped has meant so much,” Ashlie said in a September 2025 interview, “Even from miles away, we don’t feel alone.”

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To celebrate Levi's 6th birthday, Hillius took to social media, inviting the community to come together for a birthday parade.

"As most of you know, since getting back from St. Jude, Levi is still very immunocompromised," Hillius wrote. So, to keep Levi safe, she came up with the idea of a birthday parade.

The community showed up in droves.

The Middleton Police Department, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, and even the Caldwell Police Mounted Unit and their miniature horse mascot, 'Magic,' showed up at the Caldwell residence to wish Levi a happy birthday.

A Caldwell Walmart even partnered with CCSO to bring birthday gifts to the 6-year-old.

"Levi, your strength inspires all of us," the Middleton Police Department said in a Facebook post, "We’re proud to stand with you and your family and grateful we could help make your day a little brighter."

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.