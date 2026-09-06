College of Idaho football program has become a cornerstone of the Caldwell community since its 2014 return

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho football program returned in 2014 after a 35-year hiatus, and Caldwell has rallied around it ever since.

The stands at Simplot Stadium filled on Saturday afternoon with fans eager to watch the reigning Frontier Conference champions, and community members say the College of Idaho game day experience feels personal.

WATCH | Yote football fans & leadership discuss the importance of community—

Yotes Football Fans and Leadership discuss the importance of the Caldwell Community

"I feel like so much of the community knows so many of the players, and that just kind of ties everyone together even more. I see these guys in class like they're normal people," said Jace, a College of Idaho Swimmer and football fan.

Reagan Rossi, the College of Idaho's Vice President of Athletics, said the smaller program allows athletes to become well-rounded and give back directly to the community of Caldwell.

The players participate in service programs with Caldwell schools, and in doing so, interact with their neighbors. The C of I players serenaded this neighbor with a birthday song downtown.

College of Idaho players sing Happy Birthday to neighbor

"They're not celebrities. They're part of the community, and not icons of the community," Head Coach Mike Moroski said.

The Yotes will next face Montana State University Northern on Sept. 19 at Simplot Stadium.

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