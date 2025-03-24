City of Caldwell settles lawsuit with former HR employee

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell has settled a lawsuit filed by a former human resources director who filed a lawsuit against the city in February, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation in the wake of her efforts to address misconduct within the city administration.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed against the City of Caldwell for alleged retaliation in civil rights case

The lawsuit, filed on Feb. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho, underlines a series of grievances rooted in her attempts to investigate and act upon complaints within the Caldwell Police Department. The court documents claim that she faced undue termination and retaliatory actions spearheaded by Mayor Wagoner.

The City of Caldwell released the following statement to Idaho News 6: "The City of Caldwell is aware the lawsuit filed by a former Human Resources Director has been dismissed as part of a settlement agreement. The City continues to dispute the allegations made in the complaint. It was not the decision nor the desire of the City to settle the case. The decision to settle was made by the City's insurance carrier to avoid the uncertainty of litigation. The City of Caldwell is committed to fostering a positive and respectful workplace environment and continues to review its policies to ensure fairness and equity for all employees."