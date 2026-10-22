Cherry Hill Farms grateful for community support as rising costs, weather challenges impact harvest

CALDWELL, Idaho — A trip to one of Caldwell's orchards often means walking the rows of fruit trees, snapping fall-themed photos and heading home with a box of apples.

But for farmer and owner of Cherry Hill Farms, Bret Rowley, every U-pick and harvest festival customer is critical to the farm's success.

They are the support that helps keep the orchard operating long after harvest season ends.

As labor costs continue to rise and after intense weather hit Caldwell farms, Rowley said welcoming the public is key.

"We've been a part of the community for years and connecting with customers is really the goal," Rowley said. "As far as still being here in the future, I think the U-Pick and events are critical for us."

WATCH: Cherry Hill Farms grateful for community support as challenges impact harvest

Cherry Hill Farms highlights their gratitude for community as costs rise

Cherry Hill Farms operates both as a commercial orchard, selling fruit to local stores and juicers, and a destination where visitors can pick their own fruit. That direct connection allows customers to be a part of what they eat, and it helps Cherry Hill offset costly farming expenses.

Many Treasure Valley farmers are currently drowning in diesel costs, but according to Rowley, labor is Cherry Hill's single highest cost. Apples and peaches are hand-picked, and workers spend January through November maintaining, pruning and preparing.

Norma James Worker picking apples

"Our labor costs have gone up about 60 to 70% in the last 10 years," Rowley said.

Earlier this year, an early spring frost damaged blossoms before some fruit had a chance to develop. Later in the season, an unexpected summer hailstorm caused even greater losses, as it did for dozens of farms across the region.

"It damaged 40% of our crop," Rowley said. "We had to pick a lot of our crop this year to go directly to apple juice, which is not quite as good of a return to us as, say, an apple in the grocery store."

Because of those challenges, Rowley said the farm has leaned heavily on community support this season, highlighting that they give neighbors the experience of farm-to-table produce.

Visitors like Marsing mom Allison Johnson said supporting local farms helps families better understand the people behind the produce.

"People around here are everyday families," Johnson said. "They're generations just trying to survive the next thing, and when it hits them, it doesn't just affect the business, it affects the family directly."

Johnson recently brought her two kids to Cherry Hill Farms as part of a field trip, giving them a hands-on look at agriculture in a region where farming remains a major part of the local economy.

"They get to see firsthand what it takes to grow and harvest food," Johnson said. "It helps them understand the people behind it."

For Rowley, that's the purpose behind events like U-Picks and harvest festivals.

Norma James Cherry Hill Honeycrisps

While fruit remains the product, he said the real goal is building relationships with the community through the orchards that help farms through difficult seasons and continue producing right in our backyard.

Cherry Hill Farms will host its final harvest event of the season, Apple Days, this Friday and Saturday, where pressed cider and applesauce are the star of the show.

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