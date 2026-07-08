Car crashes in Caldwell, ends up wedged onto a fuel pump

CALDWELL, Idaho — A traffic accident unfolded in Caldwell yesterday, causing quite a scene near North Illinois Avenue and Marble Front Road. At 12:53 p.m., the Caldwell Fire Department arrived at a local gas station to find a car wedged between a gas pump and another vehicle.

The bizarre crash started on the road when a driver rear-ended another vehicle. The car then veered off the road and crashed into the gas station's pump. This led to a fuel leak in the area, prompting an evacuation of the parking lot for safety reasons.

Firefighters worked to secure the area, and all occupants were able to exit their vehicles safely. The two people involved only had minor injuries.

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