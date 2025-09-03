Canyon County's cat overpopulation crisis: How animal nonprofit Pet Haven is sounding the alarm

CALDWELL, Idaho — Pet Haven has served as a vital resource in Canyon County for more than 50 years. As cat overpopulation becomes an increasing concern, the nonprofit is ramping up its efforts to address the issue.

“‘Not my cat, not my problem’ starts factoring in, and nobody wants to own the problem,” said Shanna Juggar, administrative director at Pet Haven.

Canyon County's Cat Crisis: Shelter Warns of Overpopulation Emergency

Founded in 1972, Pet Haven has been dedicated to helping stray and feral cats in the county. Before purchasing its current facility in 1996, the organization relied on local veterinary clinics to house the animals.

“Prior to that, any of the animals we were working with, we housed at a veterinarian clinic,” said Nancy Smith, president of Pet Haven.

During a recent tour of the facility, Shelter Operations Director Jeannette Trachsel, who has been with the organization for 16 years, said the issue has worsened in recent years.

“Our numbers are up from last year,” she said.

She added that cat colonies continue to grow rapidly, creating serious concerns not only about space at the shelter but also for local communities.

“You have one or two unfixed cats in the neighborhood, they have a baby, who has babies, and more babies — and it spirals out of control,” Juggar said. “All of a sudden, you have like 30 cats in your neighborhood. People call Pet Haven asking, ‘What do I do about it?’ It’s a hard problem to solve.”

Juggar said she has raised the issue with cities across the county for years. As more cats reproduce in the streets, the burden on nonprofits like Pet Haven grows.

“It’s an issue from a municipality level, population, cost, and nuisance,” she said. “I love cats, but I don’t want 10 of them in my yard either.”

The shelter is currently home to 68 cats. While the staff works hard to assist every caller, resources are limited.

“I feel like every time I’m answering the phone, I’m telling someone no,” Juggar said.

Pet Haven also works to neuter and adopt out every cat that comes through its doors. But the cost of care often exceeds the adoption fees, creating a financial strain on the organization.

After four years of searching, Pet Haven is finally making progress on a new facility that will allow it to expand services and house more cats.

“It’s essentially an open-concept building at this point, so we can build it up like we want it to be, rather than an old house that’s been converted into lots of chopped-up little rooms,” Smith said.

As Pet Haven prepares to open its new facility by spring 2026, the organization emphasizes that its commitment to the community remains steadfast. Staff say they will continue working to raise awareness and provide support for local residents, hoping to also welcome community support and more fosters.

