CALDWELL, Idaho — Inside the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, students are learning a skill that has taken them thousands of miles from home: how to conduct and analyze polygraphs.

The PEAK Credibility Assessment Training Center is hosting a 10-week training program at the sheriff’s office’s new facility in Caldwell. The course combines classroom instruction with hands-on practice as students learn how to administer polygraph examinations and interpret the physiological information from the monitors.

Chip Morgan, who runs the program, is a former president of the American Polygraph Association and has spent years teaching polygraph techniques in different countries.

After years of traveling to train, Morgan said he decided to teach closer to home.

“A lot of people came here because they knew if they want to get taught by PEAK, then they have to come,” Morgan said.

This class includes 31 students. Morgan said the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office facility works well for the program because it provides both a large lecture space and smaller rooms where students can practice examinations on one another.

“It has a lot of what we need in a polygraph school because we not only need [a] lecture hall that I teach every day, with 31 students in the class, so it’s got to be big enough for that, but it also needs a lot of breakout rooms,” Morgan said.

Students spend the course learning how the equipment records physiological responses, including changes in blood pressure, breathing, and skin conductivity.

One student explained that the computer itself does not determine whether someone is lying, and human beings are responsible for interpretation.

“The computer actually doesn’t detect lies,” he said. “It’s just monitoring your blood pressure, your skin conductivity, your breathing and all those metrics, and then we’re trained on how to analyze that information.”

WATCH | Canyon County polygraph program draws attention from students around the world—

Canyon county Polygraph program draws attention from students around the world

The program’s reach extends well beyond Idaho.

Ariel Malkic traveled from Slovakia to Caldwell for the training. She said polygraph work already runs in her family.

“My dad is a polygrapher, and he has been for a very long time in Slovakia,” Malkic said. “When we were talking where I should go for my training, he said PEAK is the best.”

Norma James Ariel Malkic

Malkic said she had the option of attending training in Florida or Idaho. She ultimately chose Idaho, drawn to Caldwell’s smaller community and agricultural surroundings, where she felt she could focus on her studies.

Now, after nearly two and a half months of training, Malkic is about a week away from completing the program and hopes to find an internship in the United States.

“I wish it wasn’t ending so soon,” Malkic said. “I mean, like two and a half months is a long time, but it flew by so quickly.”

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