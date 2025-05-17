Canyon County honors 77 fallen Idaho officers in Police Week ceremony

CALDWELL, Idaho — As National Police Week came to a close, local law enforcement agencies gathered in Canyon County Friday to honor the lives of officers who died in the line of duty. The annual memorial ceremony is a tribute to the 77 Idaho law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A motorcade of officers led the way, followed by the posting of the colors. Dozens of Idahoans stood in silence to reflect and pay their respects.

“Basically, it's really time to come together during Police Week nationally to celebrate and really come together in remembrance and really honor those who have lost their lives… those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

As the names of each fallen officer were read aloud, roses were placed in their memory, symbolizing the lives behind the badge.

“Because their dedication to upholding the law through their service is truly the foundation of the protection of our citizens' life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Justin Whatcott.

Sheriff Donahue said the ceremony is also a chance to reflect on the daily toll the job takes on those still serving.

“When we get home, we're expected by society to just shut that down, and it's not true. We can't unsee what we saw that day. Maybe a child lost its life. It's so difficult,” Donahue said.

As balloons were released into the sky, the community stood together in prayer and remembrance. Officers saluted in honor of those who are gone, but never forgotten.

“You're the rescuers. You're the ones who show up when we need somebody to show up,” said Joan Endicott, a local author and life coach.

“We are called to this service by God... And to see all these people come together and say, ‘I believe in what you're doing… I want to give you thanks,’ it makes it worthwhile,” Donahue said.