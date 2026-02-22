Canyon County drivers face new ramp closures as I-84 construction continues

CALDWELL, Idaho — Drivers in Canyon County should prepare for more ramp closures and detours as construction continues on the Interstate 84 and 10th Avenue project.

The Idaho Transportation Department says upcoming work will require temporary ramp closures at both 10th Avenue and Centennial Way as crews rebuild outdated infrastructure to accommodate a widened roadway.

"They'll be in and out as quick as they can, but it's going to take some time," said David Barrett, ITD project manager.

Barrett said the new, wider roadway no longer aligns with the older ramps, requiring them to be fully reconstructed.

"The grades do not work with the older ramps, so they have to be fully rebuilt," said Barrett.

ITD expects closures at 10th Avenue to last about 90 days, and about 60 days at Centennial. Officials say both safety and staying on schedule remain top priorities.

"To date, we've completed the westbound lanes and completed the pedestrian bridge, and we've constructed half of the 10th Avenue Bridge. The other half is just now beginning," said Barrett.

Construction on the corridor has been underway since 2024. While the 10th Avenue underpass is now open and the pedestrian bridge is complete, additional work remains as crews build the second half of the bridge.

Some drivers say the detours have not caused major disruptions.

"I have no problem with the construction. I come right off the freeway, and I go over to Maverick to get fueled up. I get back on. I have had no problem getting over here off the freeway to come to McDonald's to eat lunch, had no problem" said truck driver Robert Breckenridge.

Barrett said the improvements are designed to support long-term growth in the region.

"We try to design our roads for like a 50-year lifespan. So, many decades from now, this road will still be serving the users here," said Barrett.

The two ramp closures are expected to begin in the coming weeks. ITD has not announced a completion date for the overall project.

