CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell shared that the Winter Wonderland Fire Breathing Dragon would be relocating this holiday season.

According to the city, the dragon's move was due to continuing construction in the Downtown Caldwell area.

You can still get a photo op with the iconic dragon by visiting the shores of Indian Creek for the holidays, where it will be temporarily stationed this year. The fire breathing exhibition will happen only on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Keeping this cherished community tradition alive was a priority for the City of Caldwell, and thanks to the collaborative efforts of several City departments, the Fire Breathing Dragon will return to bring holiday magic to Winter Wonderland once again." — City of Caldwell

RELATED | Winter Wonderland returns to downtown Caldwell, drawing families from across the Treasure Valley

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