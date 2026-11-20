CALDWELL, Idaho — After years of driving their double-decker coffee bus around the Treasure Valley, Angie Mori and Dustin Mori are ready to park it.

The couple started the business, Double Decker Espresso, nearly nine years ago as a family venture, traveling from event to event to sell coffee.

“We started off just looking for a fun family business to do,” Dustin Mori said.

Now, instead of traveling to their customers, the Moris are searching for a location where customers can come to them.

They have taken to social media looking for possible locations, with downtown Caldwell high on their list.

Norma James Double-Decker Espresso

“It's where we live, it's where we've raised our children,” Angie Mori said. “We definitely see that they've made an investment in their downtown area and just see life happening there.”

For the Moris, however, finding a way into downtown has not been as easy as they once thought.

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The couple previously sold coffee at downtown events, including Caldwell's iconic, million-light Winter Wonderland festival.

Angie Mori said those events produced some of their busiest days. After several years, however, she said they were no longer invited to participate.

Mori says she believes balancing their mobile business against existing brick-and-mortar coffee shops played a role.

“Maybe there's not room for us to be there because there are other coffee shops that are brick and mortar in that same space, so needing to balance keeping them happy, we were not invited to participate anymore,” Angie Mori said.

The Moris' experience comes as downtown Caldwell continues attracting significant foot traffic.

According to the City of Caldwell's 2025 Business Improvement District Year in Review, data showed the district recorded 3.6 million visits from 579,300 visitors in 2025, averaging 6.3 visits per visitor.

That activity is part of what attracts the Moris.

“It's been a little bit of a trick to figure out how to balance the needs of brick-and-mortar customers there with something like us that's obviously different and unique and mobile,” Angie Mori said.

Dan Torres, Caldwell's economic development director, said the city does try to level the playing field because brick-and-mortar businesses can face costs and requirements that differ from mobile vendors.

“When a brick and mortar comes into town, they have to pay impact fees. They have to justify parking and access ,” Dan Torres said. “So we want to make sure that we're treating them fair and equally as much as possible.”

Dan Torres also pointed to increasing downtown property values as one indicator of growth. He said assessed property value downtown increased from $73 million in 2018 to $202 million in 2025, an increase of about 177%.

While downtown has grown, Dan Torres said he believes there is still room for additional commercial development.

“There are a lot of underutilized lots and some vacant lots in what we consider our downtown,” Dan Torres said. “And so I think there are a lot of spaces for continued growth for our commercial base.”

The city's latest BID report similarly describes downtown as continuing to build momentum, citing expansions by existing businesses, new development and investment in historic properties.

For Angie and Dustin Mori, that means the search continues for a permanent place to park their double-decker coffee bus, with Caldwell remaining among the top locations on their list.

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