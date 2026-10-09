CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council has approved a 10-year contract with Axon that will expand the Caldwell Police Department's use of license plate reader cameras, a decision that is generating mixed reactions among residents and city leaders.

WATCH | Caldwell's approval of license plate reader cameras sparks debate over safety, privacy

Caldwell's Approval of License Plate Reader Cameras Sparks Debate Over Safety and Privacy

The agreement includes a package of public safety technology, including body cameras, tasers, AI-assisted report writing tools, and an increase in the city's license plate reader camera network from 45 cameras to 65.

For some residents, the cameras are a practical tool that can help police solve crimes and improve public safety.

"I think for security and of course if there's any crime involved, they'll need that to assist in the crime," said a Caldwell neighbor. "I think the way the world is going a little security isn't bad."

Supporters argue the cameras can help investigators locate stolen vehicles, track suspects, and provide leads during criminal investigations.

Others, however, worry the technology goes too far.

Kyla Wilson, who recently returned to the Treasure Valley, is among those concerned about expanding surveillance technology.

"I am very strongly against any sort of surveillance state," Wilson said.

She also raised concerns about how the technology could affect vulnerable populations, including victims of domestic violence.

"You think of somebody who may have escaped an abusive relationship and their ex-partner, who's a cop, has access to a Flock camera and can type in their license plate and figure out where they are in town," Wilson said.

Similar concerns were expressed by Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips, who has publicly questioned the expansion of license plate reader technology despite supporting other law enforcement tools such as body cameras and tasers.

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Phillips said he recognizes the cameras can help solve crimes but worries about the broader networks that can be created through data sharing between agencies.

"I do appreciate that stolen cars and things like that you can find, but when you build such a widespread network, what I get concerned with is there's this whole network across the country," Phillips said.

Phillips has said he would like to see additional safeguards and oversight surrounding the technology, particularly regarding how data is stored and accessed.

"Unless we allow the courts to oversee this when it comes to the warrant requirement, I think more people would be comfortable," Phillips said. "But at the end of the day, where does it stop? Because there will always be a 'what's next?'"

The debate in Caldwell reflects a broader national conversation over balancing public safety with personal privacy

With the contract now approved, the cameras are expected to remain part of Caldwell's public safety strategy for years to come, even as questions about oversight and privacy continue to be discussed within the community.

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