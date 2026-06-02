Caldwell woman awaiting kidney transplant receives no-cost home makeover

CALDWELL, Idaho — What started as an annual community service project is making a meaningful difference for one Caldwell woman facing serious health challenges.

This week, dozens of volunteers with Zions Bank's annual Paint-a-Thon are helping transform the home of 67-year-old Joy Ward as she undergoes dialysis treatments and waits for a kidney transplant.

"I was really pleasantly surprised that they picked me," Ward said.

For Ward, the improvements are about more than just appearances. Volunteers are spending several evenings painting, landscaping and making repairs to help make her home safer and more comfortable.

The project is part of Zions Bank's Paint-a-Thon program, which supports older adults, veterans and people with disabilities by providing home improvements at no cost.

"We've been doing this for 34 years," said Scott Thompson, branch manager for Zions Bank in Nampa.

"This is actually my 15th year doing it with Zions Bank, but every year we choose a few homes in the valley."

WATCH: Paint-a-Thon Brings Fresh Start to Caldwell Home

Caldwell woman receives home improvements through Zions Bank's Paint-a-thon

After finishing their regular workdays, employees and their family members volunteer their time to complete projects like Ward's.

For many of them, giving back is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

"This is my favorite thing, is giving back to the community," one volunteer said.

Before painting began, crews power washed the home and completed several safety improvements, including reinforcing Ward's back steps and installing a handrail.

Volunteers are also repairing light fixtures, painting the home's exterior and giving the front porch a fresh coat of purple paint — a color chosen by Ward herself.

Organizers say projects like this are about much more than home maintenance.

"She's definitely deserving of this opportunity," Thompson said. "She's been really great to work with, and the more we get to know her, the more we're excited to do this for her."

Volunteers are expected to return Tuesday evening to continue the work as they help give the Caldwell homeowner a fresh start during a challenging time in her life.

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