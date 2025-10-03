CALDWELL, Idaho — This Saturday the Caldwell Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone out to Pipe Dream Park for the special celebration of a new pump track from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The Velosolutions asphalt pump track works as both a playground and a training area for people to build their skills. The track is the largest in Idaho and it is UCI sanctioned which means that Caldwell will be able to hold competitions in the future.

"I think it is honestly really cool," said 14-year-old Wyatt. "I like it a lot, I come here a lot like everyday.”

Check out the video to see kids, an adult skateboarder and Steve Dent ride the pump track

Caldwell will host a grand opening for the largest pump track in Idaho

The pump track sits in between the skate park and the bmx track providing the kids in Caldwell with a place to go after school. The pump track includes an inside track with multiple berms. There is also an outside loop with wood ladders, wood berms and a skinny section of wood.

"It's radical," said 12-year-old Noah. "Thank you because this is really important.

The pump track replaced a pirate playground that the city has discontinued. However, the pump track is unique because it allows people of all ages and skill levels to participate. It also enables a variety of user groups to ride from bikers, to scooters and even skateboarders.

"It’s all in the hips and you just got to pump," said skateboarder Jeremiah Watson. "If you stop pumping you just slow down and lose momentum. It takes a lot to get all the way around, especially on a board, but it is good exercise."

I had a blast riding the pump track as I really enjoyed the outside loop. The inside is designed so that if you pump at the proper times provided by the course you can ride around the track on bike without having to pedal.

The kids at the park were already getting pretty good at landing some tricks and that's before the city has even had a chance to officially host the grand opening.

"Landing the tricks that you have been trying for a long time is a relief," said Noah.