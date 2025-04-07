Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCaldwell

Actions

Caldwell to get new temple as part of expansion by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

LDS Church to add restrictions to in-person services due to COVID-19 surge
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, shows the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
LDS Church to add restrictions to in-person services due to COVID-19 surge
Posted

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell will soon be the site of one of 15 new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to an announcement by President Russell M. Nelson. New temples are also coming to locations such as Nigeria, Australia, Peru, and Brazil as part of the Church's ongoing temple expansion efforts.

This new announcement brings the total number of temples to 382.

While the exact location for the Caldwell Temple has not yet been disclosed, the temple will be the third situated in the Treasure Valley — the Boise Temple was dedicated in 1984 and the Meridian Temple in 2017.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.