Caldwell to get new temple as part of expansion by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell will soon be the site of one of 15 new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to an announcement by President Russell M. Nelson. New temples are also coming to locations such as Nigeria, Australia, Peru, and Brazil as part of the Church's ongoing temple expansion efforts.

This new announcement brings the total number of temples to 382.

While the exact location for the Caldwell Temple has not yet been disclosed, the temple will be the third situated in the Treasure Valley — the Boise Temple was dedicated in 1984 and the Meridian Temple in 2017.