Caldwell tackles lifeguard shortage by offering free certification for 10 community members

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell is partnering with the local Lions Club to make lifeguard certification more accessible by covering the $250 fee for 10 community members.

The initiative, recently approved by the Caldwell Lions Club, aims to improve public safety at city pools while creating summer employment opportunities.

"This is a win-win for our community," said Tiffany DeFrance, Director of Parks and Recreation. "We're giving young people the opportunity to earn a valuable certification and a job, while also ensuring our pool is properly staffed this summer."

The partnership was announced just over a week after the city had to close the newly reopened Memorial Pool due to a lack of lifeguards.

RELATED: Caldwell pool closes days after reopening due to lifeguard shortage

Participants who receive the sponsorship must commit to completing the certification course and making themselves available for summer employment through the city's Recreation Department.

"When we saw the need for more certified lifeguards and the financial hurdle it posed for some people, we knew we could help," said Jim Watkins, President of the Caldwell Lions Club. "Supporting youth employment and public safety is exactly the kind of community service we're proud to stand behind. Where there is a need, there is a Lion."

The lifeguard certification class is scheduled for June 18-22. Those interested in applying can do so through the City of Caldwell's website.