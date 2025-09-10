Caldwell science teacher wins prestigious national award for teaching excellence second time

CALDWELL, Idaho — When you step inside Syringa Middle School, you'll find Dr. Melyssa Ferro teaching students about what she loves most: science.

"I want my students to smell science, to roll around in science, to lick science. I want them to step outside the classroom walls," said Dr. Melyssa Ferro, a Caldwell District teacher.

Caldwell science teacher wins national award

Dr. Ferro has been teaching at Syringa for several years. While it's been a passion of hers, teaching wasn't always her plan.

"I grew up saying, 'I do not want to be a teacher,'" said Ferro.

Ferro grew up in Caldwell, raised by two parents who were also educators. When she decided to get her degree in science, Ferro found herself making a decision that would change her life.

"I decided that it's more important for me to help teach the next generation of scientists and engineers than it is for me to actually become a scientist myself," said Ferro.

Now she teaches in the same classroom where her passions started as a young student.

"I find so much joy in showing science to other people and seeing students' faces light up when they see something through a new lens," said Ferro.

Dr. Ferro has received a long list of teaching awards, most recently the Travelers Awards for Teaching Excellence by the NEA Foundation — one of only 48 nationwide.

"Some incredible Caldwell teachers inspired me to want to be a scientist and eventually be a science educator. I think it has become my responsibility to let other people stand on my shoulders to do work with mentoring new teachers," said Ferro.

While this is her second time winning this award, she said she didn't expect it. She's been focused on her other roles, hoping to keep inspiring future teachers to come to Caldwell.

"To step into conversations and share the lived experiences of the people that walk through my building every day, to share what it really means to be from Caldwell," said Ferro.

