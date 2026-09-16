Caldwell School District proposes $5.8M levy for staff and safety and programs

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District is proposing a $5.8 million supplemental levy to support staff, improve campus safety and fund extracurricular programs.

Leslie Solis, Director of communications for the Caldwell school district said the funding critical.

"Supplemental levies, yes, it has that word "supplemental", but they are vital funds for our Caldwell students."

For Ruben Flores , a sophomore at Caldwell High School, extracurricular activities like track and guitar are among the things he values most about school.

Norma James Ruben Flores, left, and Eduardo Garcia, Right - CHS Sophomores

"I didn't think that high school would be like this," Ruben said. "And honestly, it does feel like the movies. I'm doing a bunch of stuff."

Homeowners in the district would see an increase in their property taxes if the levy passes. How much they pay depends on the value of their home. According to Zillow, the average home within the Caldwell School District radius is about $375,000. For those homeowners, the levy would mean an average cost of $45 a year, or just under $4 a month.

Solis also addressed concerns about the size of the ask.

"We're not asking for more and we're asking enough to continue to invest within our Caldwell students," Solis said.

Rebecca Mitchell, a parent with two children at Lewis and Clark Elementary, said that for her, safety is a top concern.

"Quite a few incidents this last year with people driving through the crosswalks with our kids in tow," Mitchell said.

She also raised concerns about classroom sizes.

"Classroom sizes are big this year and not enough teachers to student ratio," Mitchell said.

The proposed levy is an increase from the district's current levy of $4.1 million. If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2027 and run through June 30, 2029. Voters can weigh in during the general election on Nov. 3.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton