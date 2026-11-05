Caldwell School District levy passes by razor-thin margin: What it means for students, taxpayers

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District’s $5.8 million supplemental levy passed by less than half a percentage point — a mere 78 votes — securing two years of funding for the district. Here's how it will impact you.

A mom's perspective:

Norma James Caldwell Pro-levy voter Ruthie Katzenberger

For Caldwell mom and Caldwell High School alum Ruthie Katzenberger, the close vote made showing up at the polls especially important.

“It came down to so little votes, we had to be there and show up for it,” Katzenberger said.

Katzenberger has three children and said her family has experienced firsthand some of the challenges she believes additional funding could help address.

One of her children attends Elevate Academy, a charter school. Katzenberger said her daughter needs additional support for dyslexia and anxiety and believes the Caldwell School District has not had the resources to provide the options her daughter needs.

“She would be at Caldwell School District if they had the funding for the therapy and the options that she needs,” Katzenberger said.

Katzenberger said she notices differences when comparing Caldwell schools with others and feels CSD is falling behind in a few places, pointing to areas like athletic equipment, para-educator support and therapies for students.

“It’s very evident that we’re lacking in those parts,” she said.

Where will the $5.8 million go?

Not everyone supported the levy. Some Caldwell residents raised concerns on social media about the cost, district accountability and how the money would be spent.

Norma James Facebook Comment on Caldwell Levy

Leslie Solis, director of communications for the Caldwell School District, said a large majority — $3.5 million — is allocated toward classroom staffing. She said the funding is also intended to help the district retain teachers and remain competitive with surrounding school districts.

Caldwell School District levy passes by razor-thin margin of 78 votes; what it means for students and taxpayers

“Now, of course, when we add programs we bring in new staff, whether that’s within the district office or within our classroom, just know that the majority of that is for our classrooms," Solis said.

The district says the remaining levy funding is allocated across other categories:



$550,000 Activities and athletics

$475,000 School safety and Security

$175,000 Accelerated Learning programs

$475,000 Behavioral and Mental Health Support

$400,000 Student Transportation

$225,000 Grounds Upkeep and maintenance

District officials have described the $5.8 million levy as a way to help close the gap between what the district receives from the state and what it currently spends, while also allowing it to maintain and enhance existing programs.

What's the cost to the taxpayer?

Cost was another concern raised by some voters.

The official ballot language listed an annual cost of $99.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value per year. The district was required to use this ballot language, by state law.

However, Solis said that figure does not account for more than $4 million in state facilities funding that will offset the amount neighbors will pay.

According to the district’s estimate, that brings the levy cost to roughly $18 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, or about $1.50 per month.

“Thanks to state facility funds, you’re looking about maybe, if a household is $350,000, about $62 per year,” Solis said. “So that’s the cost of it.”

The levy is set to take effect July 1, 2027.

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