Caldwell School District approves pay-to-play for school athletics

CALDWELL, ID — The Caldwell School District Board of Trustees approved a motion at Monday night's board meeting to require students who participate in athletics to pay a fee starting in the 2024-25 school year. Students at Caldwell High School, as well Syringa Middle School, will have to pay $100 to play per sport they play.

The school board discussed possibilities of having discounts for students who play more than one sport or for families with more than one child participating in athletics, but that won't be determined until the next board of trustees meeting on July 22.

In addition to the fee, the board approved a price increase for associated student body cards at Caldwell High School. The card, which students are required to purchase each year to participate in any extra curricular activities, went from $35 to $50 for the upcoming school year.

