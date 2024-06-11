Caldwell School District approves 2024-25 budget

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Monday, the Caldwell School District board confirmed its budget for the 2024-25 school year which brings budget cuts and the closing of Lincoln Elementary School.



Budget is $6.6 million less than last years budget.

All students from Lincoln Elementary School will be moved to new school.

Classroom sizes will stay under the boards recommended number.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Middle schoolers on the move this coming school year several decisions being finalized Monday as the Caldwell school district sets its budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

“When the class sizes become bigger that becomes more of a challenge,” Paige Busmann, student teacher in the Caldwell school district.

Paige Busmann is hoping to be a first-grade teacher in the coming school year but like many could see more kids in her classroom as budget cuts were confirmed Monday for the 2024-2025 school year including the tough decision of closing Lincoln Elementary School.

“This school closing down was really devastating to hear that unfortunately that these students who have come to know Lincoln Elementary as their home that they will be dispersed to other places,” said Busmann.

This as the district was hoping to see a 4.1-million-dollar levy pass but as it failed this last election in May, the Board now must make cuts to its budget.

“A lot of people weren't aware of the levy and how much of an impact it really would have made so I wish that would have been communicated. I understand that it had been passed before and that it was projected to pass but I still think it would have been important for the community to know what would have happened if it didn't pass and were feeling those affects right now,” said Busmann.