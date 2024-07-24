Caldwell School District accepts pay-to-play for athletic programs for 2024/2025 school year

CALDWELL, Idaho — At the July 22 Caldwell School District Board Training and Special Board Summer Retreat, trustees discussed, and ultimately accepted, pay-to-play fees for the 2024-2025 school year.

A recording of the CSD board meeting on Monday, July 22 is available below. Discussion of the pay-to-play motion begins at 6:14:24.



Caldwell High School students will now have to pay a $100 fee for each sport they play with fees waived for the third sport they enroll in. The CSD board clarified that Syringa Middle School students will have a lower fee of $50 per sport with the fee waived for the third sport. Spirit pack costs will vary by individual programs.

The change follows budget cuts after a levy for the school district failed during the May 2024 elections.The district will put another levy on the November ballot, if passed, the funds would go into effect January 2026.

During the meeting, a family cap to reduce the impact of the change on families with multiple children that play sports was discussed, but not accepted. Instead, the board discussed how many schools will offer scholarships to students struggling to pay to join sports, placing the responsibility on parents and students to reach out to coaches and program organizers.

In addition to the fee, the board approved a price increase for associated student body cards at Caldwell High School. The card, which students are required to purchase each year to participate in any extra curricular activities, went from $35 to $50 for the upcoming school year. Student body cards at Syringa Middle School will still cost $35.