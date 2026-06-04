Caldwell bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation charges; 8 counts dropped

CALDWELL, Idaho — Jeremy Wakeley, a former Caldwell school bus driver, pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child as part of a plea agreement. Eight other charges will be dropped under the terms of the agreement.

Wakeley's January arrest came after investigators with the Idaho Attorney General's Office said they discovered thousands of files containing suspected child sexual abuse material on electronic devices seized from his Caldwell home.

Investigators also allege Wakeley used the messaging app Telegram to exchange explicit images involving minors and acknowledged he knew the activity was illegal.

The case will now move to sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Canyon County Courthouse.

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