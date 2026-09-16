Caldwell restricts pedestrian access on Indian Creek Plaza bridges after structural inspection

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell is implementing temporary pedestrian traffic restrictions on the bridges near Indian Creek Plaza following recent bridge inspections and a structural stress analysis.

By order of Mayor Eric Phillips, the restrictions take effect immediately as a precautionary safety measure while the city evaluates the information gathered to determine appropriate next steps.

The center portion of both bridges will be restricted, with pedestrian traffic directed to designated lanes along the sides. The city is asking people not to gather on the bridges and to keep moving through the designated lanes.

A maximum of 40 people will be permitted on each bridge at any one time.

"We understand these restrictions may cause an inconvenience for residents, visitors, and businesses, and we appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we take these precautionary measures," Phillips said. "Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to taking the necessary steps to protect everyone who uses these bridges."

The city says it's working closely with Destination Caldwell regarding activities and events at Indian Creek Plaza to help ensure appropriate pedestrian access and safety measures are in place. Additional analysis will be conducted as needed, and staff will present findings and recommendations to the City Council for consideration on next steps.

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The city says it looks forward to the upcoming Indian Creek Festival and Winter Wonderland activities and will continue working with event partners to support those events while maintaining appropriate safety measures.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow all posted signs, barriers, and directions when using the pedestrian bridges at Indian Creek Plaza.

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