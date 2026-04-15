Caldwell residents urged to conserve water after state declares drought emergency

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a record dry winter and a below-normal snowpack, the Caldwell Municipal Irrigation District is preparing residents for a challenging irrigation season.

On April 13, the director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources declared a drought emergency for all 44 counties in Idaho.

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Caldwell is warning residents to expect lower-than-normal water pressure and the possibility of a shortened irrigation season. Officials say that even in the event of a shortened season, there will be no billing credits.

"In Idaho, assessments pay for access to the system, not a guaranteed amount of water," the city said in a press release.

During a drought, the city says to follow an odd/even watering schedule. Odd addresses water on odd-numbered days, while even addresses water on even-numbered days.

During a drought, it is recommended to run sprinklers approximately 15 minutes per zone, 2-3 times a week to encourage deep roots, targeting 1-2 inches of water per week. If, after 15 minutes, water is running over the sidewalk, cut the watering time back to 12 minutes.

Officials say that crews will prioritize main line repairs and leaks over restarting pump stations.

Pump restarts are considered non-emergencies, so if a station goes down at night, crews will restart it the following morning.

For more information, visit the link here.

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