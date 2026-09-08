Caldwell residents fundraise to keep mounted police patrol alive

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Mounted Unit brings old-fashioned western patrolling to the streets of downtown Caldwell, and it depends on the community to keep riding.

"They are paying five, ten, fifteen thousand dollars a year for these horses that are doing the work in the community," Becky White, community member and fundraiser organizer, said.

WATCH: Meet the women determined to support the mounted unit

Meet the Woman determined to support the Caldwell Police Mounted Unit

White is passionate about what the mounted patrol does for Caldwell. On her own time, she organized a fundraiser with other supporters to help preserve the tradition, even though she does not work for the police department.

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"I just thought as a community we could step up and help them," White said.

White said she has seen how the horses help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

"People feel more comfortable and excited to interact with the police, instead of fearing the police," White said.

Lieutenant Scott Crupper, a unit rider, owns this mare, named Dot, and said he has seen firsthand the difference the mounted patrol makes.

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"We've had known criminals bring their kids up to the horses. If we were in the same spot, at the same event, without the horses, a few people would come talk to us but not very many," Crupper said.

The unit and its supporters hope the fundraiser will help them continue to pay for veterinary bills, boarding, and food for the horses.

The Boots and Badges fundraiser will be held Sept. 26, if you are interested in purchasing a ticket or donating, please follow the link here.

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