Caldwell replaces 1940s water line on South 10th Avenue to improve neighborhood pressure and reliability

CALDWELL, Idaho — To many, it might just look like another construction project in Caldwell, but for neighbors along South 10th Avenue, it’s a long-awaited fix to a problem years in the making.

Crews have begun working to replace a decades-old water line originally installed in the 1940s, with a new 12-inch main to improve pressure and reliability for the neighborhood.

WATCH: Learn more about what's behind the closure

Caldwell replaces 1940s water line on S.10th Avenue causing detours

City leaders say the previous two-inch water line has limited water capacity in the area.

"It's much smaller than it needs to be," former city employee Robb McDonald said. "It’s kind of a bottleneck in our system, and we know that we have to get it replaced."

Idaho News 6

The construction means road closures for drivers. Right now, Everett Street is closed, with additional hard closures in place at Cleveland and Logan as crews work between Everett and Grant.

RELATED | Drivers cutting through closed Caldwell construction zones raise safety concerns for workers and residents

Traffic patterns may change week to week, with detours in place as construction continues through mid-May.

“We try really hard to stagger our projects and make sure that the residents can still get around the city ok… and we know that closures are a huge inconvenience,” McDonald said.

Idaho News 6

The city emphasized that this will not be the only detour, with more projects aimed at addressing community issues ahead.

RELATED | Caldwell starts $4M bridge replacement after delaying for downtown businesses

“If we can be proactive to get these projects done, then we're, we don't have to be reactive when there's a waterline break or when something goes wrong,” McDonald said.

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