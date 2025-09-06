Caldwell Police asks the public for help in hit-and-run investigation

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is requesting help from the public in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on the afternoon of September 2.

In a Facebook post from the police department, it's reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Cleveland Boulevard.

At around 4 p.m., a red passenger car struck a blue Tahoe at the intersection and then fled east on Cleveland Boulevard, heading towards Linden.

A front passenger bumper was left behind by the red car, and officials believe the debris matches a 2005-2010 Pontiac G6.

Authorities are urging the driver to come forward and identify themselves.

Anyone with information on this matter is encouraged to contact Officer DeFur at 208-455-3115.