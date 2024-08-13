Caldwell parade celebrates Alyssa Mendoza's Olympic boxing debut

CALDWELL, Idaho — 20-year-old Alyssa Mendoza is being honored by the City of Caldwell after her Olympic debut in Paris. A homecoming parade and reception will be held at the Indian Creek Steakhouse on Friday, Aug. 16 at noon.

The parade starts at Fire Station 1, turns on S 5th Ave in front of the Caldwell Police Station, curves at Main St, and ends at the Indian Creek Steakhouse for a reception where Mayor Wagoner will hold a special presentation.

“We are so excited to welcome Alyssa home. She is an absolute hometown hero, and we want to show her how proud we are of her and all her accomplishments, and we cannot wait to see what she will achieve in the future,” said Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

A Caldwell native, the boxer was the last of eight to qualify for the US boxing team for the Olympics in Paris after winning by unanimous decision in the second qualifier tournament earlier this year.