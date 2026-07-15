Caldwell Night Rodeo president asks city for lease revisions ahead of rodeo season

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo, a tradition spanning more than 100 years, is facing uncertainty remaining at its current location if rodeo leaders and the city cannot reach an agreement on a revised lease.

Rodeo president Angelique Rood went before the Caldwell City Council to request changes to the rodeo's lease agreement, warning council members of what is at stake.

"I will not be the president that lets the rodeo fail, and I do not want you to be the city council that pushes this rodeo out of the city of Caldwell," Rood said.

Rood submitted a revised lease to the city in November and appeared before the council last week to move the process forward.

Rood said a central concern is securing the use of Gabiola Field for contestant parking.

Contestant parking requires dirt or grass fields where animals do not burn their feet, which is why organizers say using the field is necessary.

Rodeo organizers are also trying to reach an agreement on audience parking alternatives from the hotel lot on 21st street, as the audience parking fills quickly.

"When the city proposed the hotel project, the rodeo's main concern was parking. Without parking for contestants, we can't put on a rodeo," Rood said.

Rood said the city had verbally committed to helping resolve the parking issues for years before Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips was elected, and now she wants a written parking plan included in the lease agreement.

"Yes, I mean, the city council and the mayor are working hard every day to serve the city, and we recognize that a lease agreement might not be top priority for the city. It is top priority for the rodeo," Rood said.

Rood said that without Gabiola Field, the Caldwell Night Rodeo ceases to exist in its current location, but added that she remains optimistic and that the city and rodeo have a strong relationship.

Mayor Phillips said in a statement: "The city is aware of the rodeo's requests and have been working collaboratively with city staff, rodeo representatives, and city council to discuss potential solutions."

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