Caldwell Night Rodeo impacts the city's economy in a big way

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo has been a Canyon County tradition for 102 years, drawing thousands of visitors and generating nearly $9 million for the local economy in just one week — almost 10% of Caldwell's annual economic revenue.

Tickets sell out each year for the week of competition. Danae Warren, the executive director of Destination Caldwell, said the event is a major financial driver for the city.

"We are so fortunate to have a rodeo of this caliber in Caldwell. It's a huge economic stimulant to our economy here," Warren said.

Warren said when Caldwell hosts tourists, they spend almost 3 times as much as a local.

The rodeo also generates revenue for local businesses, hosting local food and merchandise vendors on the rodeo grounds.

Daniel Palomera owns Casa Anejo, a restaurant downtown, and says the rodeo helps attract more customers this time of year.

"Foot traffic definitely increases, all the contestants, people traveling to see the rodeo," Palomera said.

Palomera tells me the summer is typically quiet for his business as neighbors leave town to camp or go on vacation, but the rodeo kick starts the busy season.

"Caldwell Night Rodeo is when everything boosts back up. They definitely have to get a reservation," Palomera said.

The rodeo runs through Saturday, with winners announced that night.

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