CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell residents and business owners shared concerns Tuesday night about proposed changes to the intersection of Linden Street and Cleveland Boulevard, as the city considers improvements aimed at addressing traffic and safety.

On Tuesday night passionate neighbors discussed mock-ups with engineers and project managers at the project's open house in the Canyon County Fairgrounds building. Neighbors raised concerns about construction shutting down one of Caldwell's main thoroughfares, and distrust in the city after other construction projects left them dissatisfied.

But many were in agreement, the intersection was crowded, inconvenient and sometimes downright dangerous.

WATCH | Caldwell neighbors on proposed changes to Linden St., Cleveland Blvd. area

Caldwell neighbors weigh in on proposed changes to Linden Street, Cleveland Boulevard intersection

For Caldwell resident Tina Baney, the issue is personal.

“About two and a half years ago, I witnessed a serious accident, and it scared me so much I couldn’t go on and care for the man I was supposed to care for that day,” Baney said.

Baney got a front-row seat to a serious accident involving an inebriated driver with children in the backseat near the intersection, a little farther down the block.

According to the City of Caldwell, 50 crashes were reported near the Linden Street and Cleveland Boulevard intersection between 2019 and 2023. Of those crashes, 23 involved injuries.

Norma James Intersection Crash Data

City leaders also expect traffic along Cleveland Boulevard to continue growing as Caldwell does.

The city is working with DKS Associates, an engineering consulting firm, to evaluate possible improvements to the intersection..

Current plans include new right-turn and center left-turn lanes on Linden Street, an updated traffic signal and new pedestrian safety measures, including medians and flashing signals. Some business entrances would also be converted to right-in, right-out access.

Baney said she believes the right-turn lanes could make a difference.

However, she worries the proposed turn lanes may not be long enough to address congestion near businesses.

“The only problem is, is a lot of the people will still be stuck in traffic wanting to turn right because the turn lanes aren't long enough, because you got all the businesses and the people wanting to go in and out of the parking lot,” Baney said.

The city says its future traffic forecasts show the proposed improvements could reduce the average evening rush-hour wait at the intersection from about 58 seconds to 34 seconds.

Drivers, however, likely would not see those changes for several years.

Design work is expected to continue into early 2027, with construction currently anticipated to begin in 2028.

“Hopefully they'll be able to come up with something and be able to save some lives,” Baney said.

Engineers told Idaho News 6 the project's cost does not have an estimate, as the plans are still in preliminary stages.

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