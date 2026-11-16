CALDWELL, Idaho — For Larry Carlson, a delivery from Caldwell Meals on Wheels means having dinner brought directly to his door.

“It’s a nice hot meal, and it’s very nourishing,” Carlson said.

Carlson has lived in Caldwell for 40 years, and is one of 160 stops Meals on Wheels volunteers make every day.

For four years, they've been stopping by Carlsons' home off Ustick. When Carlson was diagnosed with macular degeneration, the condition left him unable to drive.

“It’s a disease in my retina of my eye,” Carlson said, “It worsens. It doesn’t get any better. I have shots in my eye to keep it from getting any worse.”

Caldwell Meals on Wheels was selected to participate in the Mountain America Foundation’s 2026 Giving Tuesday initiative. The public can vote to help determine which nonprofits receive $1,000 grants. Thirty nonprofits across Mountain America’s five-state footprint will receive grants, totaling $30,000. Voting closes Nov. 20, and recipients will be announced on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Vote on your charity of choice here

https://www.macu.com/cp/misc/giving-tuesday

The potential funding comes as the need for Meals on Wheels continues to grow in Caldwell.

Program Director Julie Warwick said she added roughly 10 people to the program in the past week alone.

“We can always use more donations, because the need is growing faster than the funds are growing,” Warwick said.

Watch: Caldwell Meals on Wheels Program delivers comfort to homebound neighbors one hot meal at a time

Caldwell Meals on Wheels Program delivers comfortone hot meal at a time

Warwick said the program receives $4.75 in reimbursement from the State of Idaho for each qualifying meal, while each meal costs about $6.50. That leaves Caldwell Meals on Wheels relying on donations and fundraising to make up the difference.

For Caldwell’s homebound residents, Warwick said the impact of those meals goes far beyond their price tag.

“I know that a lot of these people would not eat at least one nutritious meal a day without us bringing it to them, and that means the world,” Warwick said.

For those who could benefit from the program's services, contact services to register for the program. Call 208-454-8142 for Caldwell Meals on Wheels or 208-898-7060 for Southwest Idaho Area Agency on Aging (A3SSA).

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