Caldwell man arrested after attempted armed robbery, police say

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police have arrested a Caldwell man following an investigation into an attempted robbery and aggravated assault reported at the Tobacco Connection on Cleveland Blvd in Caldwell.

According to the Caldwell Police Department, on Mon. June 22, at 5:54 p.m., officers responded to the store at 410 Cleveland Blvd after receiving a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Police say during the incident, the suspect brandished a knife, threatened a female employee and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then tried to pry open the register, but was reportedly unsuccessful. Then, police say, the suspect fled the business when they were alerted to another nearby employee.

CPD said that during the initial investigation, patrol officers quickly identified a possible suspect, 39-year-old Alfonzo Hernandez, Jr., of Caldwell. Officers then located the suspect vehicle in the 500 block of Everett Street, where officers established surveillance.

On June 23, Caldwell Police Detectives assumed the investigation. CPD said detectives developed the probable cause necessary to obtain search and arrest warrants. Detectives carefully monitored Hernandez's movements throughout the day, police said.

After establishing probable cause, CPD said detectives coordinated with the CPD SWAT Team to take Hernandez into custody during a vehicle stop.

"The arrest was made without incident," CPD said.

Detectives then executed a search warrant on the suspect's residence, where police say investigators recovered multiple pieces of evidence related to the case.

“This case highlights the outstanding teamwork between our Patrol Division, Detectives, SWAT, the Real Time Information Center (RTIC), and our partners at the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office,” said Chief Rex Ingram in a press release.

Hernandez was booked into Canyon County Jail on Attempted Robbery and Attempted Assault charges.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton