Caldwell man, 57, arrested for sexual abuse of minors: Deputies seek additional victims

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 57-year-old Caldwell man was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges related to the sexual abuse of minors.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says deputies took Rojelio Lujan into custody on Thursday after investigating "allegations that he had sexual contact with two minor females at his Caldwell residence."

He was arraigned Friday on charges that include:



three counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16

one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16

two counts of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age

one count of forcible penetration by use of foreign object

Sheriff's officials note that there may be other victims in this case. They encouraged anyone with information about Lujan to contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office by calling 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

“We have an absolute duty to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, especially our children,” said Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “I want to thank our detectives for their diligent work on this case, and I want to recognize the victims for their bravery in coming forward. Their courage made this arrest possible.”

Lujan is being held on a $1 million bond.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton