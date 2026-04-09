Caldwell Lions Club partners with the city to revamp historic Lions Park

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Lions Club has long been rooted in one mission: serving its community.

Every Wednesday at the Golden Palace in downtown Caldwell, members gather to put that mission into action.

“A lion serves their local community, and the lions serve internationally,” said David Moore, member and previous four-time president of the Caldwell Lions Club.

WATCH: Learn about the club's mission and the parks' revamp

Caldwell Lions Club plans major renovations for Lions Park

“I think fun is really one of the major things that we do,” said Lynn Johnson, chairman of the Caldwell Lions Club.

For Johnson and Moore, years of service have only strengthened their purpose. They say what keeps them — and the club — going is helping those in need in their community.

That mission is taking shape through a long-awaited effort to revamp Lions Park in Caldwell.

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“It’s always been kind of neglected. And it’s been a really busy park,” Johnson said.

“This was a really rough area for quite a while, 70s, 80s, and 90s,” Moore said.

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As they reviewed plans for what Lions Park could become, Moore reflected on growing up in the area along Galveston Street — a part of town he calls the “land that time forgot.”

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Through a partnership between the City of Caldwell and the Caldwell Lions Club, along with fundraising events like the Canyon County Fair and the Caldwell Night Rodeo, the park is set to be transformed into a refreshed space for families.

“I think it’s going to be a great, great thing for all the youth, for all the families that live down here, safe place,” Moore said.

The plans include a new playground, a walking greenbelt and ADA-accessible features designed to serve the entire community.

ALSO READ | Burley Lions Club installs new $60,000 playground at Riverfront Park

“I think Caldwell has done a great job with their parks around, and it’s really nice to see the effort that’s going into this park for this area,” Johnson said.

While they wait for construction to begin, the Lions Club continues preparing its booth at the Caldwell Night Rodeo, raising funds to support the project and its ongoing mission of service.

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