Nampa Lions Club hosts yard sale for children's hearing and vision health care

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Lions Club says they want to make a difference. On June 24, the club hosted a yard sale in the parking lot of the Office Depot in Nampa.

Every dollar the club is making at the yard sale is going to help provide children with vision and hearing healthcare. The funds will go towards things like hearing aids, eyeglasses, vision and hearing exams.

The club says it's a very important cause.

“It’s extremely important as we can tell by the sheer number of people that come to us because their insurance won't cover the cost of the examination and the glasses," Said Timothy Vincent, a member of the Nampa Lions Club.

Members of the Nampa Lions Club say philanthropy, and helping people out is very important to their mission.

“We have a motto in the lions club, where there’s a need, there’s a lion and we all believe that," said Rob Arnold, a new member of the Lions Club.

For more information on the Nampa Lions Club visit their website here.

