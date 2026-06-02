Caldwell leaders review long-term vision to shape Central Caldwell through 2050

CALDWELL, Idaho — After more than a year of community input and planning, Caldwell leaders are reviewing a long-term vision that could help shape the future of Central Caldwell through 2050.

Watch: Learn more about the 2050 vision

Caldwell reviews envision central Caldwell 2050 development blueprint

During a special City Council workshop Monday, city leaders discussed "The Blueprint – Envision Central Caldwell 2050," a proposed roadmap for nearly 1,700 acres in the city's core. The plan outlines potential hotel developments, expanded parks, infrastructure improvements, and destination districts designed to support future growth and economic development.

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Roger Brooks, a destination development expert who helped shape the vision behind Indian Creek Plaza, said the proposal builds on Caldwell's adopted comprehensive plan while focusing on opportunities to attract visitors, create jobs, and generate revenue beyond local taxpayers.

"The whole goal of this was to create a vision for this part of Caldwell — not the entire city — but a vision for this area," Brooks said of the downtown.

Brooks said the effort represents the next phase of planning that began more than a decade ago with downtown revitalization projects, including Indian Creek Plaza. He noted the city originally planned to revisit those strategies every three years but never completed an update.

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"We're seven years behind, but we're not too late," Brooks said. "Let's reboot from where we left off and let's get going with this 4.0."

The proposal divides Central Caldwell into three primary districts — the Garden District, Plaza District and Stockyard District — each with recommendations tailored to its unique character and needs.

According to Brooks, the Garden District has long been overlooked despite being one of Caldwell's oldest neighborhoods. The Plaza District focuses on expanding and building upon the success of downtown Caldwell and Indian Creek Plaza, while the Stockyard District centers on opportunities surrounding the College of Idaho, the Canyon County Fairgrounds, and existing industrial areas.

The blueprint also includes concepts such as a sports complex, additional trails and park space, a conference center, new hotel developments, and a potential whitewater park on the Boise River. Brooks said those amenities could help diversify Caldwell's economy by expanding tourism opportunities.

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"Caldwell has always been an agricultural community," Brooks said before adding, "there's no reason why Caldwell can't get into the tourism industry."

Aaron Vance, a longtime Caldwell resident and local business owner, said he was initially skeptical of major development projects when Indian Creek Plaza was first proposed.

"My family has been here for 40 years, and we've seen this growth," Vance said. "When the plaza originally was proposed, I didn't think it was a good idea."

Over time, however, Vance said he saw the benefits of increased investment in the community and believes additional growth could create more opportunities for residents and businesses.

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"I don't have to now feel like I have to go to Meridian or Boise to do something," explained Vance. "There's more things happening here. There's things to do, and that is changing."

Brooks emphasized that the proposal does not conflict with the city's existing comprehensive plan and instead provides more specific recommendations for future development.

The blueprint remains a vision and has not been formally adopted by the city. Community members will have another opportunity to learn more and provide feedback during a public presentation and open house on Tuesday at Caldwell High School.

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