Caldwell kids take on firefighters in annual Super Soaker Showdown at Indian Creek Plaza

CALDWELL, Idaho — Kids armed with Super Soakers faced off against Caldwell firefighters at Indian Creek Plaza for the city's annual Super Soaker Showdown — one of Caldwell's biggest summer traditions.

Firefighters traded emergency calls for water battles, stepping into the splash zone against dozens of kids competing for summer bragging rights.

Destination Caldwell Director Denae Warren said the event is about more than just getting wet — it's about bringing the community together.

WATCH: This years first super soaker showdown

Caldwell kids vs. firefighters: Super Soaker Showdown

"We're always looking for ways to partner with our awesome public servants and so the Caldwell Fire Department comes out here, they bring an engine, they the hose and it's just such a great way to interact with our amazing community," Warren said.

Warren said bringing neighbors together for events like this is exactly why Indian Creek Plaza was built.

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For the kids, the highlight was clear.

"Definitely getting pegged in the face with the fire guys," Sam Nichols said.

For some families, it was their first time at the event.

"It's our first time here, so it's a good experience so far," a Caldwell resident said.

Indian Creek Plaza has become a go-to gathering spot for many in the community.

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"We come to Indian Creek like all the time. Like this is our most, like our biggest hangout spot," a Caldwell resident said.

The smiles, soaked shirts and nonstop laughter made clear why families keep coming back year after year.

"These are the kinds of experiences kids remember years later simple, innocent fun with family and friends. It really helps strengthen the community, seeing the firefighters devoting their time and energy," a Caldwell resident said.

The next Super Soaker Showdown is scheduled for July 2, just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

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