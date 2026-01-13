Caldwell issues 'imminent' weight restriction on Indian Creek Bridge following bridge inspection

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell says the Indian Creek Bridge, located under Blaine Street just west of 6th Avenue, will have weight restrictions implemented starting Jan. 14. The restrictions will remain in place until the Idaho Transportation Department removes the bridge.

Although the bridge has been the city’s responsibility since 2019, ITD's most recent inspection revealed safety concerns that require implementing new limits.

The restrictions affect "commercial haulers as well as emergency vehicles and school buses, while passenger vehicles and pickup trucks can continue to use the bridge. Large trucks and other commercial vehicles will be directed to detour using 10th Avenue, Chicago Street, and 5th Avenue.

City officials said Blaine Street will soon be closed to all traffic to allow the bridge to be removed — dates for that closure have not been announced.

