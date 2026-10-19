Caldwell High School student council recognized with statewide Student Council of the Year award

CALDWELL, Idaho — The students leading assemblies, organizing school events and serving their classmates at Caldwell High School have earned one of the state's highest honors.

Caldwell High School was recently named Idaho's Outstanding Student Council, an award student leaders said reflects much more than planning prom and decorating hallways.

For ASB treasurer Alice Arnold, student council became a place to find her voice after years of feeling overlooked.

Norma James Alice Arnold making announcements during Student Council

"What my mindset was is that if I can make one mind change, then my voice matters," Arnold said.

Arnold said that belief drives many of the projects student leaders take on throughout the year.

From community service initiatives to leadership development and school spirit events, students said their goal is to make a difference both on campus and in the Caldwell community.

One example Alice talked about was Blizzard Week, a service project focused on helping local families during the holiday season.

Andi Arnold Caldwell High School Student Council Collecting Gifts during the last Blizzard Week

"We are able to make them an angel tree and go Christmas shopping for them," Arnold said. "Our motto is, 'We're uncomfortable so they can have a comfortable Christmas.'"

Student leaders said projects like that are part of a larger mission that often goes unseen by their classmates.

"We aren't just a planning committee," said student council secretary Analia Toledo. "We don't just take on the dances and all the events that we do."

Student council advisor Andi Arnold said the recognition is the result of countless hours of work the kids put in every week.

Advisor Andi Arnold addressing the class Advisor Andi Arnold addressing the class

To earn this award, CHS submitted a 95-page application outlining their dedication to leadership and community service outside of traditions like homecoming.

Their application for this year's award includes a commitment to a constitution, meetings and detailed filing of their minutes.

They recounted the consistent service they provide to their community and identified key causes that impact the Caldwell community, including suicide awareness, the West Valley Humane Society and the Advocates Against Family Violence, to come speak to the student body.

"They are the bloodline. They are why I do what I do," Arnold said. "These kids work so hard every single day. They're the most selfless kids you'll ever meet."

Arnold said that after joining student council, a young girl who felt like she didn't make an impact now uses her voice to improve her community.

"As someone who felt invisible for three years of high school, I understand that sometimes my voice doesn't feel like it can matter," she said.

Now, she hopes other students who feel the same way will realize their voices matter too.

Caldwell High School's student council will travel to Idaho State University later in the month to accept the Outstanding Student Council award.

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