Caldwell firefighters respond to trash truck fire involving propane tanks

CALDWELL, Idaho — Firefighters in Caldwell were called to a fire involving a commercial trash truck carrying liquid propane gas tanks on Thursday.

The first crews to arrive on scene determined that the venting tanks posed an explosion hazard and moved to a defensive posture, focusing on stopping further spread.

An aerial ladder was used to apply water from a distance while the propane burned off. Once conditions stabilized, firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

