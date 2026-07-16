Caldwell Fire merger on hold amid city financial struggles

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Rural Fire District will not move forward with annexing the Caldwell Fire Department at this time, leaving the department's future tied to either a public safety levy or a separation from the city.

The rural district cited the city's financial struggles as the reason for pumping the brakes on a potential merger.

"Unfortunately, with the city's operational deficit, we're not exactly in a prime position to be annexed or be considered for annexation," Caldwell Fire Chief Bryan Daniels said.

Daniels explained his recommendation at the city's budget workshop, making clear the door is not permanently closed.

"They don't feel it's appropriate to annex or pursue annexation of the city fire department into the rural district. It's not a no. It's just a not right now," Daniels said.

The Caldwell Fire Department now faces two remaining paths forward. A public safety levy would require a majority vote to keep the department operating as a city department.

Alternatively, the department could separate from the city entirely and operate on its own budget. Idaho Statute allows for the formation of an entirely new Fire District based on a petition process and approval by the County that would ultimately be decided by the voters at the ballot box. Staff tells Idaho News 6 that they are working with council towards a solution that will benefit the entire community and consider budget and staffing limitations.

The safety levy could appear on ballots as early as November. A request for a separate merger would likely come before voters next spring.

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