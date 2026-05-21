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Caldwell Fire extracts three individuals after a vehicle rollover near downtown

Vehicle Extrication.jpg
Caldwell Fire Department
Vehicle Extrication.jpg
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CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell is advising motorists to slow down, stay vigilant, and avoid distractions after crews with the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD) extracted three individuals from a rolled vehicle on Thursday.

The three individuals were transported to a nearby hospital.

Vehicle Extrication 2.jpg

CFD shared the following statement on social media in response to the crash: "We wanted to share this as a reminder to stay alert, slow down, avoid distractions, and practice safe driving. A few extra seconds of caution can make a big difference in keeping everyone on our roads safe."

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