Caldwell Fire extracts three individuals after a vehicle rollover near downtown

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell is advising motorists to slow down, stay vigilant, and avoid distractions after crews with the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD) extracted three individuals from a rolled vehicle on Thursday.

The three individuals were transported to a nearby hospital.

Caldwell Fire Department

CFD shared the following statement on social media in response to the crash: "We wanted to share this as a reminder to stay alert, slow down, avoid distractions, and practice safe driving. A few extra seconds of caution can make a big difference in keeping everyone on our roads safe."

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton